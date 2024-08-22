Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Power index decreasing 67.96 points or 0.82% at 8264.92 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Power index, JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.26%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.61%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.32%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.16%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 0.99%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.72%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.63%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.35%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.21%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.1%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.57%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.53%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 253.4 or 0.46% at 55589.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 73.11 points or 0.44% at 16640.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.75 points or 0.14% at 24804.95.

The BSE Sensex index was up 130.07 points or 0.16% at 81035.37.

On BSE,2469 shares were trading in green, 1415 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

