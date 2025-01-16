Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Information Technology shares fall

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 169.84 points or 0.39% at 42907.27 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 5.6%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 3.08%),NELCO Ltd (down 2.6%),Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 2.35%),HCL Technologies Ltd (down 2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.66%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.6%), Wipro Ltd (down 1.3%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.11%), and Infosys Ltd (down 0.52%).

On the other hand, L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 7.78%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 6.71%), and AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 728.32 or 1.41% at 52301.43.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 151.39 points or 1.01% at 15121.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 107.8 points or 0.46% at 23321.

The BSE Sensex index was up 347.51 points or 0.45% at 77071.59.

On BSE,2792 shares were trading in green, 1107 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

