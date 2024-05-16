Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares gain

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 420.74 points or 1.24% at 34329.45 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 8.24%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 3.25%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 3.18%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 3.09%),Mphasis Ltd (up 2.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were eMudhra Ltd (up 2.87%), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 2.69%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 2.53%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 2.21%), and TVS Electronics Ltd (up 1.9%).

On the other hand, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 2.41%), D-Link India Ltd (down 1.82%), and Control Print Ltd (down 1.1%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 194.38 or 0.27% at 73181.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.8 points or 0.27% at 22260.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 286.86 points or 0.62% at 46831.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 82.72 points or 0.58% at 14247.79.

On BSE,2121 shares were trading in green, 835 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

Information Technology shares gain

First Published: May 16 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

