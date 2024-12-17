Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 68.67 points or 0.15% at 45476.56 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 2.46%),Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 1.93%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 1.85%),Mastek Ltd (up 1.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 1.76%), Rashi Peripherals Ltd (up 1.47%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 1.16%), Sonata Software Ltd (up 1.11%), and R Systems International Ltd (up 1.09%).

On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (down 1.96%), InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (down 1.52%), and Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 1.3%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 24.63 or 0.04% at 57252.25.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 12.81 points or 0.08% at 16550.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 104.7 points or 0.42% at 24563.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 335.51 points or 0.41% at 81413.06.

On BSE,1797 shares were trading in green, 1394 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

