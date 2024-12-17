Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 75.03 points or 0.86% at 8791.99 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.83%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.68%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.01%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.47%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.13%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.06%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.83%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.3%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.13%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 24.63 or 0.04% at 57252.25.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 12.81 points or 0.08% at 16550.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 104.7 points or 0.42% at 24563.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 335.51 points or 0.41% at 81413.06.

On BSE,1797 shares were trading in green, 1394 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

