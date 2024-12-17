Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL gains on bagging LoA worth Rs 270-cr metro station projects in Maharashtra

RVNL gains on bagging LoA worth Rs 270-cr metro station projects in Maharashtra

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rail Vikas Nigam (RNVL) rallied 1.40% to Rs 476.50 after the company announced that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 270.78 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation for the construction of ten elevated metro stations.

The project involves the building of seven elevated metro stations in reach 3A: Hingna Mount View, Rajiv Nagar, Wanadongri, APMC, Raipur, Hingna Bus Station, and Hingna. The scope also includes three elevated metro stations in reach 4A, namely Pardi, Kapsi Khurd and Transport Nagar.

The size of the contract is Rs 270.78 crore and it is to be executed in 30 months. The said order is part of the second phase of the Nagpur Metro Rail Project (NMRP).

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported a 27.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.89 crore on a 1.20% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 4,854.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: India, China set to hold special representatives' meeting on Dec 18

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 350 pts to 81,400; Nifty at 24,550; RIL, Airtel, Nestle drag

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 4: Jadeja-Nitish continue after rain delay

Gravita India gains 6% after launching QIP; check floor price, issue size

Which newly listed stocks may see changes in Amfi stock reclassification?

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story