RVNL gains on bagging LoA worth Rs 270-cr metro station projects in Maharashtra

Rail Vikas Nigam (RNVL) rallied 1.40% to Rs 476.50 after the company announced that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 270.78 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation for the construction of ten elevated metro stations.

The project involves the building of seven elevated metro stations in reach 3A: Hingna Mount View, Rajiv Nagar, Wanadongri, APMC, Raipur, Hingna Bus Station, and Hingna. The scope also includes three elevated metro stations in reach 4A, namely Pardi, Kapsi Khurd and Transport Nagar.

The size of the contract is Rs 270.78 crore and it is to be executed in 30 months. The said order is part of the second phase of the Nagpur Metro Rail Project (NMRP).

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported a 27.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.89 crore on a 1.20% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 4,854.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News