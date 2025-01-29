Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 771.85 points or 1.88% at 41747.97 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 10%), Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (up 5.52%),Persistent Systems Ltd (up 5.43%),Sonata Software Ltd (up 5.26%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (up 4.99%), NELCO Ltd (up 4.51%), D-Link India Ltd (up 4.39%), Vakrangee Ltd (up 4.32%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 4.27%).

On the other hand, eMudhra Ltd (down 16.23%), and Black Box Ltd (down 0.03%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 900.34 or 1.9% at 48392.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 224.73 points or 1.57% at 14501.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 79.15 points or 0.34% at 23036.4.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 209.88 points or 0.28% at 76111.29.

On BSE,2423 shares were trading in green, 647 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News