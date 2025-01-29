JSW Energy Ltd Slips 5.37%

JSW Energy Ltd has lost 25.98% over last one month compared to 9.12% fall in BSE Utilities index and 2.7% drop in the SENSEX

JSW Energy Ltd fell 5.37% today to trade at Rs 476.95. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.1% to quote at 4903.39. The index is down 9.12 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd decreased 0.73% and NTPC Ltd lost 0.24% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 5.54 % over last one year compared to the 7.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Energy Ltd has lost 25.98% over last one month compared to 9.12% fall in BSE Utilities index and 2.7% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 804.95 on 24 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 452.05 on 14 Mar 2024.

