Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy Ltd Slips 5.37%

JSW Energy Ltd Slips 5.37%

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JSW Energy Ltd has lost 25.98% over last one month compared to 9.12% fall in BSE Utilities index and 2.7% drop in the SENSEX

JSW Energy Ltd fell 5.37% today to trade at Rs 476.95. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.1% to quote at 4903.39. The index is down 9.12 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd decreased 0.73% and NTPC Ltd lost 0.24% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 5.54 % over last one year compared to the 7.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Energy Ltd has lost 25.98% over last one month compared to 9.12% fall in BSE Utilities index and 2.7% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 804.95 on 24 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 452.05 on 14 Mar 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suzlon Energy Ltd Spurts 5%

LTTS inks multi-year $80 million deal with US based industrial products manufacturer

Va Tech Wabag bags order worth USD 14 million in Bahrain

Jubilant Pharmova announces acquisition of 80% stake in JASMIN

Shares of Denta Water & Infra Solutions list in T Group

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story