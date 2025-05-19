Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology shares slide

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 420.17 points or 1.12% at 36977.21 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Onward Technologies Ltd (down 4.08%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd (down 3.31%),Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 2.21%),Mphasis Ltd (down 2.12%),Sonata Software Ltd (down 1.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 1.88%), C.E. Info Systems Ltd (down 1.71%), Infosys Ltd (down 1.7%), Coforge Ltd (down 1.64%), and Affle 3i Ltd (down 1.49%).

On the other hand, BLS E-Services Ltd (up 15.09%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 12.85%), and Rashi Peripherals Ltd (up 5.36%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 444.4 or 0.87% at 51490.14.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 64.2 points or 0.41% at 15715.4.

The Nifty 50 index was down 28.35 points or 0.11% at 24991.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 172.04 points or 0.21% at 82158.55.

On BSE,2644 shares were trading in green, 1401 were trading in red and 178 were unchanged.

First Published: May 19 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

