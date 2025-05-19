Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 45.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 45.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.51% to Rs 909.62 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 45.14% to Rs 67.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.51% to Rs 909.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 787.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.89% to Rs 259.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 3720.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3125.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales909.62787.45 16 3720.073125.47 19 OPM %9.189.58 -10.249.24 - PBDT108.4582.47 32 430.41313.86 37 PBT90.2964.14 41 355.78243.79 46 NP67.9746.83 45 259.93166.74 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Patback Business standalone net profit rises 1060.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Regency World Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kalpataru Projects Intl gains after Q4 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 225 cr

Graphite electrode stocks soar as Resonac exits China and Malaysia

Thomas Cook expands its services in Bengaluru

First Published: May 19 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story