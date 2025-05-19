Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 45.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.51% to Rs 909.62 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 45.14% to Rs 67.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.51% to Rs 909.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 787.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.89% to Rs 259.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 3720.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3125.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

