Kalpataru Projects Intl gains after Q4 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 225 cr

Kalpataru Projects International added 2.11% to Rs 1,115 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 37.2% to Rs 225.41 crore on 18.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7066.77 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 40% YoY to Rs 295.69 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 538 crore in Q4 FY25, up 19% compared with Rs 452 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin remained unchanged at 7.6% in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 14.9% to Rs 585.70 crore on 13.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 22,315.78 crore in FY25 over FY24. Net Debt stood at Rs 1,953 crore as on 31st March 2025.

Total order inflows of Rs 25,475 crore for FY25. Order book as on 31st March 2025 stood at Rs 64,495 crores. The company secured strategic order wins across transmission & distribution (T&D), buildings & factories (B&F), metro rail tunneling and airports.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL said: We have closed the FY25 on a momentous note with consolidated revenues crossing the Rs 22,000 crore mark, record profitability, all-time high order book and efficient working capital. As set out at the start of the year, we have delivered on our: (1) profitability improvement goals along with double-digit revenue growth, (2) improved working capital ratios with net working capital at 94 days, and (3) strengthen returns ratio with over 100 bps improvement in ROCE.

Our closing order book stands at historic high of Rs 64,495 crore on back of strong order inflows of Rs 25,475 crore, more importantly majority of these orders are at better margins and contributed by our flagship T&D and B&F business. We continue to relentlessly focus on securing complex large size EPC projects, expanding global reach, invest in capex to improve competiveness, strengthen team and improve delivery capabilities.

Also Read

The new fiscal FY26 provides us with strong business visibility in the domestic and international markets backed by global focus on energy transition and creation of sustainable infrastructure. Further, we expect to improve the revenue growth trajectory on back of strong order backlog and proven execution capabilities. Having said that, we will also continue to maintain steadfast focus on improving our return ratios and pursue margin enhancement while maintaining the robustness of our balance sheet.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 per share for FY25, subject to approval by shareholders at ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). The company shall inform in due course the date on which it will hold the AGM for the year ended 31st March, 2025 and the date from which dividend will be paid.

Further, the companys board approved the re-appointment of Shailendra Kumar Tripathi as deputy managing director for a period of 3 years commencing from 22nd October, 2025 upto 21st October, 2028, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the company.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News