Patback Business standalone net profit rises 1060.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 662.41% to Rs 10.75 crore

Net profit of Patback Business rose 1060.00% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 662.41% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 159.37% to Rs 15.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

