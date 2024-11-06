Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 933.3 points or 2.31% at 41381.48 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 7.92%), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 5.02%),Black Box Ltd (up 5%),Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 3.83%),Persistent Systems Ltd (up 3.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 3.37%), Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 3.34%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.94%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 2.75%), and InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 2.67%).

On the other hand, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 1.11%), Cyient Ltd (down 0.68%), and R Systems International Ltd (down 0.6%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 482.67 or 0.88% at 55413.49.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 165.27 points or 1.05% at 15965.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 133.1 points or 0.55% at 24346.4.

The BSE Sensex index was up 478.08 points or 0.6% at 79954.71.

On BSE,2538 shares were trading in green, 625 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

