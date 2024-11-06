National Aluminium Company Ltd Slips 1.83%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 7.4% over last one month compared to 5.81% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.73% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd fell 1.83% today to trade at Rs 230.7. The BSE Metal index is down 0.44% to quote at 31562.84. The index is down 5.81 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd decreased 1.28% and Vedanta Ltd lost 1.21% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 38.93 % over last one year compared to the 22.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 7.4% over last one month compared to 5.81% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.73% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.86 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 237.05 on 06 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 89.38 on 09 Nov 2023.

