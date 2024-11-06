Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spurts 3.23%, BSE Realty index Rises 1.63%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has lost 5.03% over last one month compared to 1.81% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.73% drop in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 3.23% today to trade at Rs 1650.5. The BSE Realty index is up 1.63% to quote at 7820.22. The index is down 1.81 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd increased 1.73% and DLF Ltd added 1.66% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 53.25 % over last one year compared to the 22.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has lost 5.03% over last one month compared to 1.81% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.73% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 973 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20463 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2072.75 on 24 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 775 on 06 Nov 2023.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

