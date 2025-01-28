Bajaj Housing Finance rises 4% but pares gain soon after posting Q3 results

Bajaj Housing Finance shares slipped 2 per cent after gaining 3.7 per cent in morning deals. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 109.85 per share and an intraday low of Rs 103.65 per share. The scrip was volatile after the company posted its third quarter ended on December 31, 2024, numbers.

Around 9:45 AM, Bajaj Housing Finance shares were down 1.75 per cent at Rs 104 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.39 per cent at 75,663.44. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 86,487.8 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 188.45 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 103.65 per share.

Currently, the stock is trading 1.7 per cent lower than its listing price of Rs 150 per share and 50 per cent higher than its issue price of Rs 70 per share.

Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 results

ALSO READ: Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 results: PAT up 25% at Rs 548 cr NII rises 25% On Monday, after market hours, Bajaj Housing Finance reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25) at Rs 548 crore, up from Rs 437 reported in Q3FY24. The company's revenue from operations grew 25.8 per cent to Rs 2,449 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 1,946 crore reported in Q3FY24.

Besides, Bajaj Housing's loan assets rose 31 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 9,557 crore, while its assets under management climbed 26 per cent to 1.08 trillion rupees.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 25 per cent to Rs 806 crore. Its asset quality remained sequentially steady, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans standing at 0.29 per cent at the end of December. On a Y-o-Y basis, however, it was a marginal decline from 0.25 per cent.

Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded its rating to 'Reduce' from 'Sell' while keeping the target price unchanged at Rs 100.

"Bajaj Housing Finance reported in-line operating performance in 3QFY25. The HFC remains a 25 per cent growth story, with an impeccable asset quality track record, though delivering moderate profitability," the report read.

Bajaj Housing Finance shares made a bumper debut on the stock exchanges on September 16, 2024. Bajaj Housing shares were listed at Rs 150 on the BSE, and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), surging 114.28 per cent above the IPO issue price of Rs 70.