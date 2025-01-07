Saregama India Ltd spurts 1.3%

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 579.9, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.42% in last one year as compared to a 10.34% slide in NIFTY and a 26.44% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 579.9, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 23736.95. The Sensex is at 78243.17, up 0.36%. Saregama India Ltd has gained around 14.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1811.35, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 56 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

