Adani Green Energy Ltd spurts 1.08%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 910.65, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22906.6. The Sensex is at 75488.12, up 0.25%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has gained around 5.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32165.5, up 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 312.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

