SSWL net turnover jumps 19% YoY to Rs 408 cr in Feb'25

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) reported a net turnover of Rs 407.74 crore for February 2025, registering a 18.88% YoY growth compared to Rs 342.98 crore posted in February 2024.

The company's gross turnover jumped 18.54% to Rs 500.62 crore in February 2025 from Rs 422.32 crore recorded in February 2024.

In value terms, the overall exports segment surged by 36% YoY, the truck segment gained 22% YoY, the aluminum segment climbed 34% YoY, the tractor segment increased 16% YoY and the passenger car-steel segment rose 2%. However, the 2&3-wheeler segment fell 26% YoY in February 2025.

In volume terms, the overall exports segment soared by 38% YoY, the truck segment surged 29% YoY, the aluminum segment jumped 24% YoY, the tractor segment increased 18% YoY, and the passenger car-steel segment rose 12%. However, the 2&3-wheeler segment tumbled 38% YoY during the review period.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

The companys standalone net profit shed 13.6% to Rs 51.44 crore on 3.21% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 1,074.68 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.08% to Rs 176.60 on the BSE.

