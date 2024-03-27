Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR Weakens Slightly, Holds Around 83.35 Per US Dollar Mark

INR Weakens Slightly, Holds Around 83.35 Per US Dollar Mark

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee eased a bit today after a sharp recovery in last session. INR had rebounded on Tuesday after tumbling to lifetime low level in the prior session. Broad strength in dollar index above 104 mark ahead of a key US inflation reading is seen keeping the local unit under pressure. INR appreciated 33 paise to close at 83.28 against the US dollar on Tuesday. On Friday, rupee fell to a lifetime low of 83.61 amid a heavy selling by Foreign Institutional Investors or FIIs in local bonds. Total selling by FIIs in dent amounted to a net $425.3 million on 22 March 2024. Meanwhile, India's finance ministry said in its monthly economic review last week that inflation and economic growth are at risk from the rise in oil prices caused by disruptions in the Red Sea. INR currently quotes down 5 paise at 83.34 per US dollar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

INR Sees Good Gains, Breaks Under 83 Per US Dollar Mark

INR Near One Month High Against US Dollar

Japanese Yen Hits 34-Year Low Against Dollar

INR breaks under 83 per US Dollar mark on strength in equities

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

BSE introduces optional T+0 settlement for 25 stocks

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Benchmarks trade with significant gains; consumer durables rise

Volumes jump at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story