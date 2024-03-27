Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin gets Rs 477-cr IT demand for AY 2022

Lupin gets Rs 477-cr IT demand for AY 2022

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The drug maker stated that it has received demand order from the Income Tax Department, Ministry of Finance of Rs 477.28 crore the assessment year 2021-22.

In an exchange filing, Lupin said, Notice of demand under Section 156 of the Income Tax Act (the Act) of r 477.28 crore received along with assessment order passed under Section 143(3) read with Section 144C(3) of the Act for the assessment year 2021-22.

The income tax demand arose on account of National Faceless Assessment Center (NFAC) not granting credit of advance taxes and foreign tax credit aggregating Rs 451.49 crore and inadvertently adjusting refund of Rs 16.98 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The balance demand of Rs 8.81 crore relates to disallowance pertaining to recurring issues.

There shall be no material impact on the financials/operations of the company, as the demand is factually incorrect and is not tenable in law, stated the durg major.

The pharma company added that it will file rectification application with tax authority and appeal before the appellate authority in this matter.

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle East regions.

The pharmaceutical company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 613.12 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 153.47 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 19.67% YoY to Rs 5,079.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip fell 0.87% to Rs 1,598.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lupin gets USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Lupin Aurangabad facility gets 1 USFDA observation

Lupin to sale trade generics biz to subsidiary on slump sale basis

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Balaxi Pharma edges higher after board approves stock split proposal

Ipca Labs inks pact with Omexa Formulary

INR Weakens Slightly, Holds Around 83.35 Per US Dollar Mark

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

BSE introduces optional T+0 settlement for 25 stocks

Zaggle Prepaid climbs on inking pact with Riya Travel &amp; Tours

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story