KIMS gains after inking pact to acquire 100% stake in Chalasani Hospitals

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) added 2.10% to Rs 2148 after the company executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% equity stake of Chalasani Hospitals Private for total consideration of Rs 75 crore.

Chalasani Hospitals Private operates multi-specialty hospital under the brand name Queen's NRI Hospital (QNRI). It is a 200-bed hospital at a prime location in Vizag. It was established in 1995 with a built-up area of around 1,50,000 Sq ft. it is one of the leading hospitals in Vizag for cardiology and comprehensive oncology. Its turnover was Rs 62.60 crore in financial year 2023.

The company already has a multi-specialty hospital and gastro unit at Vizag and this addition will help it garner a larger share in the market. Besides the hospital is situated in a prime locality which makes it an attractive proposition.

The said transaction will be completed within one month.

Dr. B. Bhaskara Rao, CMD, KIMS Hospitals said, This is our 2nd Hospital in Vishakapatnam (KIMS-ICON Hospitals was acquired in 2018). It underscores the tremendous opportunity we see in this city and well continue to look for inorganic opportunities to build on our dominant position in Andhra Pradesh. With the addition of Queenss NRI Hospital, we now have over 630 beds in Vishakapatnam to provide world class healthcare facilities.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited (KIMS Hospitals) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, providing multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at affordable cost. It has a network of 12 hospitals and 3940 beds spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The company reported 29.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.47 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 93.27 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations rose by 10% YoY to Rs 633.80 crore during the period under review.

