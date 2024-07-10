Rajesh Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd and Ion Exchange (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 July 2024.

Rajesh Exports Ltd spiked 12.02% to Rs 320.95 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41716 shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd surged 7.93% to Rs 586.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 111.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prism Johnson Ltd soared 5.55% to Rs 174. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33598 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57810 shares in the past one month.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd rose 5.26% to Rs 4197.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 93975 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17346 shares in the past one month.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd added 4.86% to Rs 671.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65440 shares in the past one month.

