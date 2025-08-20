Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys collaborates with Uniting Financial Services

Infosys collaborates with Uniting Financial Services

Aug 20 2025
To implement next-gen Finacle Digital Banking Suite

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, today announced its collaboration with Uniting Financial Services (UFS), a charitable development fund in Australia, to implement the next-gen Finacle Digital Banking Suite. The move from UFS' incumbent platform to Finacle Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on AWS cloud was completed in less than five months. This was enabled by the Finacle Australian Reference Bank Model - a solution with preconfigured products, processes, interfaces, and compliance rules. The implemented Finacle Digital Banking Suite includes the Finacle Core Banking, Finacle Digital Engagement Hub, Finacle Online Banking, Finacle Mobile Banking, Finacle Customer Data Hub, and Finacle Alerts.

This collaboration will enable UFS to transform its operations, helping enhance business agility, compliance, and operational efficiency. It will also help UFS to provide a world-class digital experience for its customer base, introduce new offerings faster and scale seamlessly, in line with its purpose-driven growth strategy.

Sajit Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Finacle, said, We are delighted to collaborate with Uniting Financial Services on their transformation journey. Going live on Finacle SaaS in record time is a testament to our commitment to modern banking and customer-centric innovation. This rapid deployment underscores the power of a truly digital, cloud-native platform that's built for agility, compliance, and scale. For community banks in the region looking to modernize without the pain of legacy transformation, this is proof that next-gen banking is not just possible - it's achievable, fast.

Aug 20 2025

