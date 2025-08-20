Satin Finserv appoints Pramod Marar as CEO

Marar brings nearly three decades of experience spanning banking, entrepreneurship, and sustainability-focused ventures. In addition to working at HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, he served 18 years at HSBC India across Corporate Banking, SME, Microfinance and in his last role at HSBC, he was the Managing Director & COO of Wholesale Banking in India.
As Co-founder of TapFin and MD & CEO of GoGreen Capital (a sustainability focused NBFC) and Co-founder and MD of MoEVing Fintech, driving sustainable finance and clean mobility initiatives over the recent years, he brings in a unique blend of extensive banking and entrepreneurial experience.
With Marar at the helm, Satin Finserv will strengthen its capacity to design and deliver impactful financing solutions across renewable energy, clean mobility, sustainable agriculture and energy efficiency initiatives. This marks a significant milestone in SFL's ambition to become a catalyst in India's green finance ecosystem.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app