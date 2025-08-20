Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satin Finserv appoints Pramod Marar as CEO

Satin Finserv appoints Pramod Marar as CEO

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Satin Finserv (SFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL), announced the appointment of Pramod Marar as the Chief Executive Officer to drive its green finance capabilities.

Marar brings nearly three decades of experience spanning banking, entrepreneurship, and sustainability-focused ventures. In addition to working at HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, he served 18 years at HSBC India across Corporate Banking, SME, Microfinance and in his last role at HSBC, he was the Managing Director & COO of Wholesale Banking in India.

As Co-founder of TapFin and MD & CEO of GoGreen Capital (a sustainability focused NBFC) and Co-founder and MD of MoEVing Fintech, driving sustainable finance and clean mobility initiatives over the recent years, he brings in a unique blend of extensive banking and entrepreneurial experience.

With Marar at the helm, Satin Finserv will strengthen its capacity to design and deliver impactful financing solutions across renewable energy, clean mobility, sustainable agriculture and energy efficiency initiatives. This marks a significant milestone in SFL's ambition to become a catalyst in India's green finance ecosystem.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Lloyds Metal, GMR Urban & Power Infra, Endurance Tech, Dynamic Cables

Info Edge CFO, Chintan Thakkar resigns

GIFT Nifty hints toward possible red opening; China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged

Purva Oak Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 52.43% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story