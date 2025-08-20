Satin Finserv appoints Pramod Marar as CEO

Satin Finserv (SFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL), announced the appointment of Pramod Marar as the Chief Executive Officer to drive its green finance capabilities.

Marar brings nearly three decades of experience spanning banking, entrepreneurship, and sustainability-focused ventures. In addition to working at HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, he served 18 years at HSBC India across Corporate Banking, SME, Microfinance and in his last role at HSBC, he was the Managing Director & COO of Wholesale Banking in India.

As Co-founder of TapFin and MD & CEO of GoGreen Capital (a sustainability focused NBFC) and Co-founder and MD of MoEVing Fintech, driving sustainable finance and clean mobility initiatives over the recent years, he brings in a unique blend of extensive banking and entrepreneurial experience.