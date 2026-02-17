Infosys edges higher after forming collaboration pact with Anthropic

Infosys advanced 2.59% to Rs 1401.60 after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions to companies across industries.

The collaboration will begin in telecommunications with a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations.

The collaboration will further expand across industries, including financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

At its core, the collaboration integrates Anthropic's Claude models, including Claude Code, with Infosys Topaz AI offerings to help enterprises automate complex workflows, accelerate software delivery, and adopt AI with the governance and transparency that regulated industries require.

A core focus will be agentic AI systems that go beyond answering questions to independently handling multi-step tasks like processing claims, generating and testing code, or managing compliance reviews. Using tools like the Claude Agent SDK, Infosys and Anthropic will help clients build AI agents that can work persistently across long, complex processes rather than one-off interactions. The collaboration will also help organizations modernize legacy systems, combining Infosys Topaz and Claude to accelerate migration and reduce the cost of updating aging infrastructure. Salil Parekh, chief executive officer, Infosys, said: AI is not just transforming business it is redefining the way industries operate and innovate.

Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap toward advancing enterprise AI, enabling organizations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient, and responsible. From modernizing financial services with intelligent risk management and compliance, to enabling engineering businesses to lead with AI-driven design and manufacturing, the goal is to leverage the joint expertise of Infosys and Anthropic to accelerate AI value realization for global enterprises." Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The company reported a 9.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,654 crore on a 2.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 45,479 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.