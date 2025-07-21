Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys expands partnership with Australia's leading telco Telstra

Infosys expands partnership with Australia's leading telco Telstra

Jul 21 2025
To support Telstra's new Connected Future 30 strategy

Infosys announced the expansion of its existing collaboration with Telstra, Australia's leading telecommunications and technology company. Infosys will be the strategic partner for Telstra International, the global arm of Telstra, to advance technology leadership, drive innovation and support Telstra's new Connected Future 30 strategy by dynamically responding to customers' evolving needs.

The collaboration will also drive efficiency while accelerating Telstra International's strategy of streamlining operations and delivering solutions which add value to customers. Infosys will deploy an AI-first approach to modernize and streamline essential systems for Telstra International, which will enhance connectivity, drive business growth, and accelerate the adoption of AI.

Jul 21 2025

