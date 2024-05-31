Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys Ltd Slides 1.03%

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Infosys Ltd has lost 0.71% over last one month compared to 0.07% fall in S&P BSE Tech index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd fell 1.03% today to trade at Rs 1411.05. The S&P BSE Tech index is down 0.1% to quote at 15790.73. The index is down 0.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Persistent Systems Ltd decreased 0.48% and LTIMindtree Ltd lost 0.31% on the day. The S&P BSE Tech index went up 19.57 % over last one year compared to the 18.78% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 11138 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.5 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1731 on 06 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1262.3 on 26 Jun 2023.

First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

