Infosys Ltd Slips 1.94%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.25%

Infosys Ltd fell 1.94% today to trade at Rs 1540. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.25% to quote at 35670.3. The index is down 2.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zensar Technologies Ltd decreased 1.78% and Mphasis Ltd lost 1.25% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 0.39 % over last one year compared to the 4.08% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has lost 8.77% over last one month compared to 2.75% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.24% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19840 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2006.8 on 13 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1359.1 on 04 Jun 2024.

