ITC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 398.95, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 19.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 16.52% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 398.95, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.ITC Ltd has lost around 1.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55378.95, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 133.7 lakh shares in last one month.