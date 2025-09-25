Jio Financial Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 305.75, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.61% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 4.9% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Jio Financial Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 305.75, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.Jio Financial Services Ltd has eased around 3.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26388.45, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.12 lakh shares in last one month.