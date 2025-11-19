Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys soars as Rs 18,000 crore buyback window opens tomorrow

Infosys soars as Rs 18,000 crore buyback window opens tomorrow

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Infosys rose 3.60% to Rs 1539.15 as investors positioned themselves ahead of the company's Rs 18,000 crore share buyback opening on 20 November 2025.

The buyback window will remain open until 26 November 2025.

The IT major plans to repurchase up to 10 crore equity shares, or 2.41% of its capital, at Rs 1,800 per share through the tender offer route. The buyback price stands about 17% above the latest market level. Shareholders on record as of 14 November 2025 will be eligible to participate.

In a tender offer, a company invites shareholders to sell their shares at a fixed premium price, and investors may choose whether to tender their holdings within the specified window.

Small shareholders will be eligible to tender 2 shares for every 11 they hold, while general category investors can tender 17 shares for every 706 held. Small shareholders are those whose total holdings on the record date were valued at not more than Rs 2 lakh, and Infosys has 25,85,684 shareholders in this category.

The buyback size amounts to 24.31% of the companys paid up capital and free reserves on a standalone basis and 21.68% on a consolidated basis, remaining within SEBI's 25% limit.

Promoters, who hold 14.30% of the company, will not participate, a move seen as signalling confidence in the company's prospects and improving entitlement for retail investors.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

The company reported 6.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,364 crore on a 5.2% increase in revenue to Rs 44,490 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25. On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit and revenues have grown by 13.2% and 8.6%, respectively.

For FY26, the company has raised its revenue growth guidance to 2-3% in constant currency (CC), up from the earlier range of 1-3%. The operating margin forecast remains unchanged at 20%-22%.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

