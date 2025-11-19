Volumes soar at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd clocked volume of 4513.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 222.09 lakh shares
Gland Pharma Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Inox India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 November 2025.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd clocked volume of 4513.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 222.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.38% to Rs.20.53. Volumes stood at 198.23 lakh shares in the last session.
Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 12.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75088 shares. The stock dropped 2.40% to Rs.1,747.20. Volumes stood at 63404 shares in the last session.
L&T Technology Services Ltd registered volume of 7.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75189 shares. The stock rose 8.13% to Rs.4,405.80. Volumes stood at 59192 shares in the last session.
Intellect Design Arena Ltd clocked volume of 37.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.69% to Rs.1,150.20. Volumes stood at 4.61 lakh shares in the last session.
Inox India Ltd saw volume of 6.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90516 shares. The stock dropped 4.81% to Rs.1,150.00. Volumes stood at 54629 shares in the last session.
