Innova Captab consolidated net profit declines 15.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.54% to Rs 380.38 crore

Net profit of Innova Captab declined 15.23% to Rs 29.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 380.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 318.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.380.38318.2013.6315.6350.5651.8039.2446.8129.6735.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News