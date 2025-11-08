Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 22.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.22% to Rs 30.32 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies declined 22.62% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.22% to Rs 30.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.30.3232.3331.7334.989.3011.066.718.644.966.41

