Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 20.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.16% to Rs 834.50 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 20.11% to Rs 84.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.16% to Rs 834.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 700.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.834.50700.3010.7013.37112.5093.70110.8092.4084.8070.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News