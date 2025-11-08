AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 31.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.17% to Rs 23.23 crore

Net profit of AKG Exim declined 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.17% to Rs 23.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.23.2333.751.681.100.180.230.150.190.110.16

