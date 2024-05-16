Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit declines 11.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.99% to Rs 21.74 crore

Net profit of Innovana Thinklabs declined 11.24% to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.99% to Rs 21.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.38% to Rs 41.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.30% to Rs 100.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

