Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit declines 11.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 16.99% to Rs 21.74 crore

Net profit of Innovana Thinklabs declined 11.24% to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.99% to Rs 21.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.38% to Rs 41.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.30% to Rs 100.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.7426.19 -17 100.8179.19 27 OPM %34.3142.31 -44.5239.21 - PBDT11.2212.21 -8 57.4936.71 57 PBT9.8611.19 -12 53.0132.75 62 NP8.849.96 -11 41.2626.90 53

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

