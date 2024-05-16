Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit declines 5.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sandur Manganese &amp; Iron Ores consolidated net profit declines 5.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 9.21% to Rs 551.77 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores declined 5.91% to Rs 163.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.21% to Rs 551.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 607.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.57% to Rs 239.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 270.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.10% to Rs 1252.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2125.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales551.77607.71 -9 1252.132125.81 -41 OPM %37.6438.72 -25.5718.46 - PBDT234.11245.13 -4 382.86423.77 -10 PBT219.45228.87 -4 325.02359.51 -10 NP163.61173.89 -6 239.46270.79 -12

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

