Sales decline 9.21% to Rs 551.77 croreNet profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores declined 5.91% to Rs 163.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.21% to Rs 551.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 607.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.57% to Rs 239.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 270.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.10% to Rs 1252.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2125.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
