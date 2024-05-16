Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 75.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 75.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 58.11% to Rs 56.03 crore

Net profit of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 75.31% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.11% to Rs 56.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.20% to Rs 69.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.54% to Rs 320.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 512.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales56.03133.75 -58 320.36512.94 -38 OPM %26.1820.70 -23.5516.28 - PBDT13.9527.46 -49 74.7082.44 -9 PBT12.9526.06 -50 70.5978.76 -10 NP11.9748.48 -75 69.61101.18 -31

