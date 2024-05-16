Sales decline 58.11% to Rs 56.03 crore

Net profit of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 75.31% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.11% to Rs 56.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.20% to Rs 69.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.54% to Rs 320.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 512.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

