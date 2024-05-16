Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delton Cables reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Delton Cables reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 63.70% to Rs 131.78 crore

Net profit of Delton Cables reported to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 63.70% to Rs 131.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2427.59% to Rs 14.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.29% to Rs 400.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales131.7880.50 64 400.86272.15 47 OPM %5.983.91 -7.176.69 - PBDT4.091.30 215 13.367.83 71 PBT3.510.98 258 11.806.57 80 NP6.31-4.33 LP 14.660.58 2428

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NSE SME DCG Cables &amp; Wires slides on debut

Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 6.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Industrials shares rise

Universal Cables consolidated net profit declines 1.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Captain Pipes Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

US Market surges to record highs after inflation data

Eicher Motors JV inks pact with iTrangle Infotech

SignatureGlobal India consolidated net profit rises 441.52% in the March 2024 quarter

CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 14.38% in the March 2024 quarter

R&amp;B Denims consolidated net profit rises 550.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story