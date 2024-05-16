Freshtrop Fruits reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.95% to Rs 37.83 crore

Net loss of Freshtrop Fruits reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.95% to Rs 37.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 608.63% to Rs 59.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 106.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

