Innovators Facade Systems jumps on bagging Rs 224 crore orders

Innovators Facade Systems rose 7.36% to Rs 224.60 after the company announced it had secured new work orders worth approximately Rs 223.79 crore for fa?ade and glazing projects.

The company received contracts from Aditya Birla Real Estate and K Raheja Corp for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of fade and glazing works.

The Aditya Birla Real Estate project, Tower B, Birla Niyaara, located in Worli, Mumbai, is valued at around Rs 146.19 crore and is expected to be completed within 987 days from the start date. The second project, awarded by K Raheja Corp for its "Baner 94_97" development in Pune, carries an estimated value of Rs 77.60 crore with an execution timeline of 24 months.