Piyush Goyal reaffirms Government's continued commitment to strengthening facilitative trade ecosystem

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal has reaffirmed the Governments continued commitment to strengthening a facilitative trade ecosystem through ongoing initiatives for ease of doing business and the creation of enhanced global market access for Indian exporters. He made these comments at a meeting with Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and Industry Associations yesterday.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

