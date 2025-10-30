LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd, Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd, Lancer Containers Lines Ltd and South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 October 2025.

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd, Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd, Lancer Containers Lines Ltd and South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 October 2025.

LS Industries Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 33.8 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4668 shares in the past one month.

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 132.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5267 shares in the past one month. Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd surged 19.95% to Rs 19.54. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23085 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 564 shares in the past one month. Lancer Containers Lines Ltd exploded 17.88% to Rs 19.98. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.99 lakh shares in the past one month.