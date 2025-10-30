Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd, Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd, Lancer Containers Lines Ltd and South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 October 2025.

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd, Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd, Lancer Containers Lines Ltd and South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 October 2025.

LS Industries Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 33.8 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4668 shares in the past one month.

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 132.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5267 shares in the past one month.

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd surged 19.95% to Rs 19.54. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23085 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 564 shares in the past one month.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd exploded 17.88% to Rs 19.98. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd added 17.79% to Rs 168.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2393 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal reaffirms Government's continued commitment to strengthening facilitative trade ecosystem

Saatvik Green Energy gains on bagging solar module orders worth Rs 689 crore

LG Electronics India jumps on debut

Trualt Bioenergy jumps on debut

Metro Brands launches multi-brand retail platform - MetroActiv

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story