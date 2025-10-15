Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Green Energy gains on bagging solar module orders worth Rs 689 crore

Saatvik Green Energy gains on bagging solar module orders worth Rs 689 crore

Saatvik Green Energy advanced 1.08% to Rs 536.80 after the company and its material subsidiary together secured solar PV module orders aggregating Rs 689.47 crore.

The companys material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, received orders worth Rs 638.85 crore from three independent power producers and EPC companies, which are scheduled for execution by June 2026. Meanwhile, Saatvik Green Energy secured a separate order worth Rs 50.62 crore from renowned independent power producers/EPC firms, to be executed by November 2025.

Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in manufacturing high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.

The companys net profit rose 459% year-on-year to Rs 118.8 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 21.2 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 272% YoY to Rs 915.7 crore from Rs 245.9 crore in Q1 FY25.

