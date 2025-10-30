Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 126.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.74% to Rs 122.40 crore

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals rose 126.65% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.74% to Rs 122.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 92.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.122.4092.9111.458.3412.346.849.694.307.233.19

