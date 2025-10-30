PB Fintech spurts as Q2 PAT skyrockets 165% YoY to Rs 135 cr

PB Fintech rallied 3.76% to Rs 1,787.75 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 164.59% to Rs 134.87 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 50.98 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed 38.23% to Rs 1,613.55 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,167.23 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 142.06 crore, up 135.74%, compared with Rs 60.26 crore posted in same quarter last year.

The firms adjusted EBITDA zoomed 178.57% to Rs 156 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 56 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 10% in the quarter ended 30 September 2025 as against 5% registered in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, core online business revenue was at Rs 5,263 crore (up 34.19% YoY). The business' contribution margin improved to 45% in Q2 FY26 from 42% posted in Q2 FY25. The companys total insurance premiums for the quarter stood at Rs 7,605 crore, marking a 40% year-on-year (YoY) increase, led by health insurance growth of 60% YoY. Consolidated operating revenue rose 38% YoY to Rs 1,614 crore, with core insurance revenue up 36% YoY. Core credit revenue, however, declined 22% YoY, though the segment has shown signs of stabilization. Renewal and trail revenue on a 12-month rolling basis reached Rs 774 crore, up from Rs 556 crore in the same quarter last year, a 39% growth driven by insurance segment performance.

Quarterly insurance renewal revenue stood at an annualized rate (ARR) of Rs 758 crore, up from Rs 516 crore in Q2 FY25, reinforcing its role as a key driver of long-term profitability. Core new insurance premium (excluding savings business) continued to grow steadily at 39% YoY. The savings segment remained under pressure due to a high base in Q2 last year, but the company has maintained 35%-45% growth in non-savings insurance premiums over the last ten quarters. Customer service metrics remained strong, with Insurance CSAT consistent at 90.5%, reflecting improvements in onboarding and claims support. Credit revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 106 crore, with total disbursals of Rs 2,280 crore for the core online business.