Inox Wind bags a 153 MW wind power project

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Inox Wind has bagged a 153 MW order from a leading renewable energy developer, which is a member of a large global clean energy company. This order is for the supply of IWL's 3 MW class turbines for a project being developed by the company in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, IWL will provide limited scope EPC for the project as well as multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services post the commissioning of the turbines.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

