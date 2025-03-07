Inox Wind bags a 153 MW wind power project

Inox Wind has bagged a 153 MW order from a leading renewable energy developer, which is a member of a large global clean energy company. This order is for the supply of IWL's 3 MW class turbines for a project being developed by the company in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, IWL will provide limited scope EPC for the project as well as multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services post the commissioning of the turbines.

