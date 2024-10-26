Inox Wind Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.66 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 97.36% to Rs 733.01 crore

Net profit of Inox Wind Energy reported to Rs 25.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 41.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 97.36% to Rs 733.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 371.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.733.01371.4022.667.28132.92-21.1887.86-48.1225.66-41.95

